Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to set up Energy Cooperation Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to set up Energy Cooperation Coordination Council," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at today's Majilis meeting.

The framework agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on energy cooperation provides for building the Coordination Council to consider bilateral energy cooperation. In our opinion, such a council will contribute to boosting further cooperation of the two states, taking into consideration that such an approach will let address many issues within bilateral trade of petroleum, gas, petrochemical products and in the sphere of energy," Bozumbayev added.



As earlier reported, the Majilis approved the draft law "On ratification of the framework agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on energy cooperation".