Kazakhstan announced its plans on unlocking CICA's potential at forum in China

BEIJING-YANTAI. On August 24-26, the city of Yantai in Shandong Province of China hosted an international forum on energy investments and financial cooperation.

The organizers of the event are Chinese MFA, Government of Yantai, China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products and Jereh Company.



Those attending the event were Chairman of the CICA Task Force of the Chinese Chairmanship Gu Ziping, Chinese businessmen, foreign diplomats of more than 20 countries accredited in China including the CICA member-states: Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Cambodia etc.



Advisor of the Kazakh Embassy in China Abu-Talip Aimakhanov opened a plenary session of the forum.



"In 25 years, Kazakhstan has passed a long way of reforms and has formed as a dynamically developing country serving as a role-model for many emerging markets. To date, Kazakhstan is a responsible member of the global community which contributes to the resolution of regional and global problems. Kazakhstan has rightly become a recognized leader in the field on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and nuclear disarmament and has turned into an active follower and coordinator of the dialogue of cultures, religions and civilizations," said he.



Kazakhstan's successful chairmanship in the OSCE, SCO, OIC and CSTO as well as election to the non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council can serve as a proof of its constantly growing authority at the international arena, the Diplomat noted.



Aimakhanov reminded that Kazakhstan had initiated the establishment of the CICA.



"We are proud that China has been presiding in the CICA since 2014. The name of the organization speaks for itself - the establishment of the dialogue of trust in Asia in the field of security as well as in economic, humanitarian, social and cultural spheres. In 1992, when President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated to create the CICA at the UN General Assembly, the global community was somehow skeptical about this idea. However, the structure is chaired today by such authoritative member of international relations as China. This fact itself demonstrated recognition of the CICA's high authority. The recent summit of the Organization held in Beijing showed that chairmanship of China had become a qualitative stage in the Organization's development," he highlighted.



According to him, Kazakhstan will further promote unlocking the potential of this structure and will concentrate its efforts on transformation of the CICA into a full-fledged international organization.



Aimakhanov told also about the socio-economic achievements of Kazakhstan since gaining its independence, the governmental measures aimed at ensuring economic growth of the country amid the global financial crisis (Forced Industrial-Innovative Development Program, Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, Nurly Zhol New Economic Policy), investment climate of Kazakhstan (incentives for investors, special economic zones, dialogue platforms etc. )



