  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan announces freestyle wrestling team roster for Asian Championships

    11:37, 13 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM China's Xi'an will play a host to the Asian United Wrestling Championships on April 23-29, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.

    The freestyle wrestlers, such as Meirambek Kartbai, Bauyrzhan Turebek, Daulet Niyazbekov, Nurkozha Kaipanov, Daniyar Kaisanov, Galymzhan Oserbayev, Adlet Daulanbayev, Yeraly Abdrashev, Alisher Yergali, and Oleg Boltin are to contend for top honors at the forthcoming continental championships.

    Currently the Kazakh team is training at the AIBA training camp. The wrestlers will leave for China on April 20.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!