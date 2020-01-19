Kazakhstan announces team roster for 2020 Judo Grand Prix Tel Aviv

ALMATY. KAZINFORM From January 23 to 25, the capital of Israel will host the Judo Grand Prixtournament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Kazakhstan Judo Federation informed, 623 judokas from 88 countries of the world will gather for the event.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 20 athletes at the tournament.

Men’s team will include: Magzhan Shamshadin (-60kg), Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (-60kg), Yeldos Zhumakanov (-66kg), Yerlan Serikzhanov (-66kg), Zhanssay Smagulov (-73kg), Serik Akylbek (-73kg), Didar Khamza (-81kg), Ruslan Mussayev (-81kg), Yersultan Muzapparov (-90kg), Aybek Serikbayev (-10kg), Viktor Demyanenko (-100kg), Yerassyl Kazhybayev (+100kg), Galymzhan Kyrykbay (+100kg).

Women’s team will include: Akmaral Nauatbek (-4kg), Anna Kazyulina (-52kg), Sevara Nishanbayeva (+57kg), Moldir Narynova (-70kg), Zere Bektaskyzy (-70kg), Zarina Raifova (-78kg) and Nazgul Maratova (+78kg).

As per the International Judo Federation rules, Grand Prix winners receive 700 scores each, silver and bronze medalists – 490 and 350 scores respectively.

The winners will receive Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games quotas as well.