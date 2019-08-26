Kazakhstan appoints Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Kairat Nurpeissov as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Karim Kokrekbayev was relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Kairat Nurpeissov born in 1957 in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Pavlodar Teacher’s Training Institute, Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.