    Kazakhstan appoints Chief Military Procurator

    16:39, 04 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new Chief Military Procurator of Kazakhstan has been appointed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to Kazakhstan's General Prosecutor's Office. 

    Following the consultations with the Head of State the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan has decreed to appoint State Councillor of Justice, 3rd class, Dastan Sartayev as Chief Military Procurator of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1959 he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

