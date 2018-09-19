Kazakhstan appoints Foreign Intelligence Service director ad interim

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to appoint Isatay Sartayev as a director ad interim of "Syrbar" Foreign Intelligence Service of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reports.

Prior to the appointment Sartayev has been acting as 1st deputy director of the "Syrbar" Foreign Intelligence Service of Kazakhstan.



Besides, the Head of State decreed to appoint Zhanat Shaimerdenov as deputy director of the "Syrbar" Foreign Intelligence Service of Kazakhstan.