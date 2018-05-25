Kazakhstan appoints hew head of Samruk Energy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The decision of the Board of Directors as of May 25, 2018 appoints Bakitzhan Zhulamanov as acting chairman of board of Samruk Energy JSC. Chairman of the Board of Management Alik Aidarbayev introduced the new head to the staff.

Aidarbayev noted also contribution and achievements of Almasadam Satkaliyev achieved during the years as head of the company and expressed him gratitude on behalf of Samruk Kazyna Chairman of the Management Board Akhmetzhan Yessimov.





