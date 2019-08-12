  • kz
    Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Belarus

    13:00, 12 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Askar Beissenbayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, Permanent Representative to the CIS Charter Bodies concurrently, the Akorda reports.

    YermukhametYertysbayev has been relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary andPlenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, Permanent Representativeto the CIS Charter Bodies concurrently.

