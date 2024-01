ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Decree of the Government of Kazakhstan Nurlybai Sabit has been appointed Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, the prime minister's official website reads.

Sabit Nurlybai, born in 1967, is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.



Since March 2018 up to present he has been acting as counselor to Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.