Kazakhstan appoints new head of National Anti-Corruption Bureau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has signed a decree to appoint Kairat Suntayev as head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Akorda press service informs.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Talgat Tatubayev of his duties as head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.