    Kazakhstan appoints new head of National Anti-Corruption Bureau

    18:00, 01 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has signed a decree to appoint Kairat Suntayev as head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Akorda press service informs. 

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Talgat Tatubayev of his duties as head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

     

     

