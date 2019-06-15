Kazakhstan appoints new Labor Vice Ministers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Yerzhan Zhilkibayev was appointed as the 1st Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection and Akmadi Sarbassov as the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection, the PM's press service informs.

Zhilkibayev born in 1982 in South Kazakhstan is a graduate of the South Kazakhstan University, Civil Service Academy under the Kazakh President, and the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.



Sarbassov born in 1977 in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities.