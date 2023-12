NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Zulfiya Amanzholova as the special representative of Kazakhstan for the Caspian Sea, the Akorda press service reports.

As the decree reads, ambassador-at-large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Zulfiya Amanzholova was appointed the country's special envoy for the Caspian Sea.