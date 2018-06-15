  • kz
    Kazakhstan appoints Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry

    11:00, 15 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Amaniyaz Yerzhanov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan by the Government Decree, primeminister.kz reports. 

    Yerzhanov was born in 1960 in West Kazakhstan region. In 1982 he graduated from the Dzhambul irrigation and drainage construction institute, in 2001 the Kazakh State Management Academy. He holds PhD in Economics.

    Since March, 2017 he has been working as head of the industrial and innovation development department of the Prime Minister's Office of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
