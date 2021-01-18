Kazakhstan approves new Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAINFORM The Head of State signed a decree «On the composition of the Government of Kazakhstan», Kazinform reports.

The President decreed to appoint:

Alikhan Smailov as the 1 st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan,

Roman Sklyar as the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan,

Yeraly Tugzhanov as the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan,

Mukhtar Tileuberdi as the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan,

Galymzhan Koishybayev as the Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister's Office,

Nurlan Yermekbayev as the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan,

Yerlan Turgumbayev as the Interior Minister of Kazakhstan,

Aida Balayeva as the Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan,

Saparkhan Omarov as the Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan,

Marat Beketayev as Justice Minister of Kazakhstan,

Askhat Aimagambetov as the Education and Science Minister of Kazakhstan,

Alexey Tsoi as the Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan,

Serik Shapkenov as the Labour and Social Protection Minister of Kazakhstan,

Beibut Atamkulov as the Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister of Kazakhstan,

Yerulan Zhamaubayev as the Finance Minister of Kazakhstan,

Aktoty Raimkulova as the Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan,

Bakhyt Sultanov as the Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan,

Yuri Iliin as the Emergency Situations Minister of Kazakhstan,

Asset Irgaliyev as the National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan,

Bagdat Mussin as the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister of Kazakhstan,

Magzum Mirzagaliyev as the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister of Kazakhstan,

Nurlan Nogayev as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.





The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.