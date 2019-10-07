Kazakhstan approves new governmental housing programme

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new governmental programme Nurly Zher will be adopted in Kazakhstan by the end of the year. Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov said it at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The program will let solve 5 tasks: implementation of a common housing policy; rational provision of the population with quality drinking water and water disposal services; modernization and development of utilities sector; overhaul and renovation of the housing stock; construction sector development.

The new housing policy will have the following ideology: «Each working Kazakhstani national should have his own housing.» Each family needing housing will be offered an affordable mechanism of improvement of housing conditions, the Minister explained.

On the instruction of the Head of State, population’s income will be a determining factor of participation in the programme.

Thus, those categories without any incomes or with the income of KZT21,500 per a person and standing in the housing queue will be provided with rental housing without a purchase option.

The construction of rental housing without a purchase option for socially vulnerable groups (orphans, disabled people etc.) will be continued as well, the Minister explained.