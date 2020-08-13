Kazakhstan approves quarantine measures phased removal plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At a meeting of the State Commission chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the Plan for Phased Removal of Quarantine Measures, taking into account the emerging epidemiological situation, was considered.

Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy, Mayors of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, Almaty — Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Karaganda region — Zhenis Kassymbek, Governors of Turkistan region — Umirzak Shukeyev, Atyrau region — Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, Chair of the Board of Atameken NCE Ablay Myrzakhmetov and others reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, proposals to mitigate restrictive measures, the readiness of regions and business entities to resume activities, primeminister.kz reports.

As stated there, during the quarantine in Kazakhstan, the epidemiological situation has stabilized and the burden on medical organizations has been reduced significantly. Daily infection growth has reduced from 4% to 0.5%. The number of recovered has reached 76%.

Shopping and entertainment centres, trading houses (boutiques), retail chains, covered markets, beauty salons, hairdressing salons, spa centers, facilities providing cosmetic services; fitness centers without pools, baths and saunas without pools; children's and adult educational centers (groups of no more than 5 people, by appointment), duty groups at preschool institutions (no more than 15 people) will resume their work from August 17, 2020.

Social distancing and wearing of masks should be observed.

Outdoor individual and group trainings (in groups of no more than 5 people) will be allowed. Public transport will also resume its service on August 17.

Holding of entertainment, sports, family, commemorative, solemn and other mass events will be still prohibited.