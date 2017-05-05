Kazakhstan, Argentina discuss coop development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev had a regular round of Kazakh-Argentinian Foreign Minister Consultations in Argentina, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

Argentinian side was represented by the leadership of core divisions of the MFA headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Pedro Villagra Delgado.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of the bilateral relations development and topical issues of the international agenda. The participants noted mutual interest in strengthening the bilateral cooperation, namely in trade-economic sector, and stressed the importance of promoting the contacts between the two countries’ business communities. The Kazakh side offered to compile a list of the goods with the highest export potential and distribute it among the business communities of Kazakhstan and Argentina. The sides touched upon also scientific-research cooperation between the two states, in particular, in aero-space sector.



On the same day, Yerzhan Ashikbayev met with several representatives of the Argentinian Government.

At a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina Susana Malcorra, the sides discussed political cooperation issues. Ms. Malcorra was informed about the priorities of Kazakhstan on the post of the UNSC non-permanent member in 2017-2018. The Kazakh Diplomat expressed hope for further mutually beneficial cooperation with Argentina as part of promotion of security, nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.

At the meeting with Minister of Media and Public Content, Argentinian Commissioner at the EXPO 2017 Hernán Lombardi, the parties discussed the participation of Argentina in the oncoming exhibition in Astana. The Minister stated that his country’s participation in the event should promote development of the Kazakh-Argentinian relations on a wide range of issues, including business cooperation, energy dialogue, cultural exchange etc.

During the meeting with Minister of Energy of Argentina Daniel Redondo, the sides exchanged opinions on development of renewable energy and national plans in the sector. Y. Ashikbayev pointed out the prospects of development of cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy and drew attention to rich research potential of Kazakhstan’s nuclear industry. In turn, D.Redondo expressed interest in the upcoming Ministerial Conference and the 8th International Energy Forum to be held as part of the EXPO 2017.

In whole, the talks and inter-ministerial consultations held in Argentina proved the presence of significant potential for further growth of the Kazakh-Argentinian partnership.