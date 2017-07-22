Kazakhstan, Argentina ink journalist training memo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, Dauren Abayev, has met with the Argentinian Minister of the Federal System of Media and Public Content, Hernan Lombardi, in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.



A memorandum of cooperation was signed during the meeting. After a bilateral meeting, the guests were able to tour the building of "Kazmedia Ortalyghy", which is one of the major centers of the country's media space. The guests got acquainted with the activities of major TV channels and took part in the presentation of the robotized studio.

"The memorandum grants an opportunity to exchange news, documentary films, as well as sports events. In addition, the agreement we signed with Mr. Abayev allows effecting mutual cooperation in training of journalists," Hernan Lombardi told the reporters.



It should be reminded that the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Argentine Republic were established on June 25, 1993. Since then, important documents have been signed in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. Moreover, Argentina participates in EXPO-2017 having an individual pavilion. The commissioner of the Argentine section is the Minister of the Federal System of Media and Public Content of Argentina, H. Lombardi. The National Day of Argentina at EXPO-2017 is scheduled for July 23, 2017. This event will be attended by the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, D. Abayev.