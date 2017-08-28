Kazakhstan, Argentina to clash in Davis Cup World Group playoff
14:29, 28 August 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Current world champion Argentina will face a very tough playoff against Kazakhstan on September 15-17 in a bid to maintain their status, the press service of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reports.
Teams rosters will be announced 10 days before the matches.
As it was reported, on April 7-9, Kazakh national team in the Asia/Oceania Zone Group I match defeated the China 4-1.
Kazakhstan-Argentina match schedule:
September, 15 - 12:00 pm
September, 16 - 2:00 pm
September, 17 - 2:00 pm