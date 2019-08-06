Kazakhstan, Argentine diplomatic academies to collaborate in training diplomats

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov paid a working visit to Buenos Aires. He had a meeting with Secretary for Coordination and Foreign Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina Ernesto Alberto Gaspari and Director of the National Institute of Foreign Service (ISEN) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina Fernando Enrique Petrella, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Stressing the progressive development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Argentina in various fields, the Kazakh diplomat outlined the economization of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, the role of the Foreign Ministry and its missions in attracting foreign investments and promoting exports. Noting the relevance of modernization of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan, he expressed interest in studying the Argentine experience in training diplomatic personnel.

Ernesto Alberto Gaspari expressed gratitude for his Kazakh counterpart’s visit and stated Argentina’s readiness to continue productive cooperation between the countries, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels. The parties exchanged information and views on the administration of the Foreign Ministries’ and diplomatic academies’ activities.

The meeting resulted in signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Diplomacy of the Kazakh Presidential Academy of Public Administration and the National Institute of Foreign Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Argentine Republic in the field of diplomatic training. The Head of the Diplomatic Academy of Argentina Fernando Enrique Petrella invited Kazakhstan's diplomats to attend short-term training courses already this fall.