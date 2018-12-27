Kazakhstan-Armenia coop in legal sphere discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan, Kazinform learnt.

Kairat Mami congratulated the Ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and said that Armenia has been one of the closest partners of Kazakhstan. Next year Kazakhstan and Armenia will mark the 20th anniversary of the Friendship and Cooperation Treaty signed by the two countries' presidents.



Kairat Mami spoke also on the two countries' relations in legal issues. In his words, the constitutional control authorities of Kazakhstan and Armenia have established close cooperation developing now both in bilateral and multilateral formats.



The high guest was informed about the activity of Kazakhstan's Constitutional Council in ensuring supremacy of the Constitution in the country as well as about the main trends of the constitutional reform conducted in 2017.



At the end of the meeting, Kairat Mami wished wellbeing to the Ambassador and success in his professional activity.



"We wish stability and prosperity to the friendly nation of Armenia," said Mami.



In turn, Gagik Ghalachyan thanked Kairat Mami for warm welcome and shared his vision of intensification of Kazakhstan-Armenia cooperation.