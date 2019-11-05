  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan, Armenia debate inter-parliamentary cooperation development issues

    09:47, 05 November 2019
    Photo: None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to debate issues concerning strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The sides held talks on the margins of the CSTO PA autumn session underway in Yerevan.

    Noting friendly Kazakhstan-Armenia ties based on mutual benefit partnership and trust Nigmatullin highlighted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

    Besides, the parties focused on strengthening cooperation within the CSTO PA. As Mirzoyan stated joint efforts of parliament members help find ways to respond to challenges.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Majilis Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!