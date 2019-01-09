Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss cooperation in crime prevention

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Gagik Galachyan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

The sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in terms of crime prevention, public order and public security maintenance.



They expressed readiness to continue strengthening bilateral interaction in those areas. The meeting was held in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and constructive dialogue.