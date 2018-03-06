Kazakhstan, Armenia experts discussed topical issues of bilateral relations

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - In Yerevan, the book of President Nursultan Nazarbayev The Age of Independence was presented with the participation of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia, Kazinform reports.

During the presentation Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Urazayev revealed the current status and outlooks of development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

"Speaking about Kazakhstan-Armenian relations I would firstly note the positive constructive nature of our partnership relations. Of course we do still have some problems associated with a number of factors," Timur Urazayev said.

According to the Ambassador among the factors having negative impact on trade and economic relations between the two countries is limited trade logistics and incomplete and inefficient models of interaction. Ambassador Urazayev underlined that both parties should work on making the existing interaction models more effective, sufficient and served the interests of the people of Kazakhstan and Armenia.

"We should be oriented towards expansion of complex cooperation from trade and investments to culture and humanitarian sphere. Within the framework of multilateral policy, in particular the Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization, we should harmonize our common goals and objectives so that we make common efforts to solve our objectives for the benefit of Kazakhstan and Armenia," the Ambassador said.

During the discussions the two countries' experts proposed measures which can stimulate further growth of goods turnover between the countries which in 2017 grew by 59% and reached USD 8 million. At the same time given the mutual goods turnover indicators which are disproportionate to the available potential, the experts named the sectors where chances to expand cooperation are most attractive - industrial production, agriculture, water management, hotel business, road construction and tourism.

In his turn, famous Armenian politician Aram Safaryan noted that during the period of its independent development Kazakhstan built equal, peaceful, multi-vector, foreign policy which has a positive influence on the internal socioeconomic situation.

In his opinion, active economic integration of Kazakhstan and Armenia within the EEU framework should help the countries converge in trade and investment issues.

Stepan Grigoryan, another famous politician, emphasized that the countries should find their unique niche in regional trade and fill the gaps in cultural-humanitarian and scientific-technical areas by event exchange and joint projects.

Taking the chance, in the meeting with Armenian experts Ambassador Urazayev explicated the address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered on March 5 in the joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament.