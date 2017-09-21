Kazakhstan, Armenia to clash in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national football teams of Kazakhstan and Armenia will play a match to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on October 8 at the Astana Arena stadium, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

The match starts at 10:00 pm Astana time. It will be the last game for the Kazakh national team in the 2018 World Cup Qualification.

It is noteworthy that our team has held four home games within the current qualifying stage. Three matches against Poland (2-2), Romania (0-0), and Montenegro (0-3) took place in the Kazakh capital. Almaty city hosted another home match (Kazakhstan-Denmark 1-3).