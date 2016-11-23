Kazakhstan, Armenia to step up cultural cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia H.E. Timur Urazayev held a meeting with Minister of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan in Yerevan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

At the meeting, Ambassador Urazayev spoke in detail about international programs and initiatives of Kazakhstan and congratulated Minister Amiryan on Armenia's 25th anniversary of independence.



The sides discussed bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation and noted that relations were developing in the spirit of mutual understanding, trust and respect to historical traditions and customs. Utmost attention was paid to cooperation in the sphere of culture and arts, history, museology and librarianship.



Kazakh diplomat talked about the upcoming opening of the Kazakhstani book corner in Yerevan organized by the central libraries of the two countries. Among other things the sides touched upon the possibility to jointly organize the Days of Culture, arts and crafts exhibitions, films' screening within the framework of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.



Minister Amiryan called on to intensify cultural exchange through exhibitions, conferences, tours and film production given preferential terms of the Armenian legislation. He also expressed wish to host Kazakhstani film producers during the Kazakh Film Week in Armenia.



In conclusion, the Kazakh envoy and the Armenian Minister agreed to maintain working contacts to strengthen Kazakh-Armenian cultural cooperation.