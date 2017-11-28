  • kz
    Kazakhstan-Armenia two-way trade on the rise

    17:39, 28 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Armenia observed a significant increase in two-way trade in 2017, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev said at the press briefing in Astana on Tuesday that despite negative trends in the global economy, the Kazakh-Armenian mutual trade surged in 2017 compared to last year.

    In fact, it demonstrated a 38% increase this year totaling $2.6 million.

    Ambassador Urazayev also praised positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

    "In particular, in January-August 2017 volume of mutual trade between the EAEU member states made $34.2 billion or 127.5% compared to the level of the analogous period in 2016. It proves that the EAEU mechanisms do work," the Kazakhstani diplomat added.

