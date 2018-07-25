Kazakhstan as described by English travelers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More British writers express interest in the history of Kazakhstan.



A new biographical book in English titled "Thomas, Lucy and Alatau: The Atkinsons' Adventures in Siberia and the Kazakh Steppe" can be found in book stores of the United Kingdom and online.



The book tells the story of courageous English travelers. In the 19th century, Thomas Atkinson together with his wife Lucy spent seven years and seven months traveling across Siberia and Kazakhstan, Kazakh TV reports.



Atkinson also kept a detailed diary where he described daily lives and culture of the local people and made sketches of the beautiful landscapes.



"I've spent many years writing this book, doing the research for it and finally getting it published with about 80 illustrations which I think portray the very interesting story very well. While they were traveling, a boy was born in the Atkinsons family named Alatau Tamchiboulac after the mountain range and the spring. Today, the Atkinsons' direct descendants, Steve Brown and Philippa Smith, are extremely proud of their ancestors and do their best to preserve their traditions," John Massey Stewart, book author said.

"My daughter gave birth to a new baby boy ten weeks ago and they decided to call him Alatau. We should be very pleased to tell people who ask why is called Alatau. Well, because of our ancestor who was born in Kazakhstan," Philippa Smith, Thomas Atkinson's descendant noted.



It is the second book written about travelers Thomas and Lucy Atkinsons. Another author, British journalist Nick Fielding published a book in 2015 "South to the ‘Great Steppe - the travels of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson in Eastern Kazakhstan". The book was very popular among readers.