Kazakhstan at UN Assembly urges cooperation amid 'fragmented' world economy

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM Amid the global economic slowdown and new trans-continental trade and investment arrangements that may lead to a fragmented world economy, the international community must seek greater cooperation to safeguard its future, Kazakhstan's foreign minister warned the United Nations General Assembly on Sep 22.

“These factors might signal the beginning of a new round of negative and damaging competition between global markets,” Erlan Idrissov told the Assembly’s annual General Debate on its third day.

“The way the global community of nations will evolve in the decades to come will largely depend on our ability to cooperate and find common language,” he said.

He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening UN peacekeeping capabilities by deploying a company-size unit to peacekeeping operations.

Mr. Idrissov is among the many leaders who will address the general debate of 71st General Assembly which opened this year with the adoption of the New York Declaration as the outcome of yesterday's first-ever UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants. Made up of all the 193 Member States of the United Nations, the Assembly provides a forum for multilateral discussion of international issues covered by the UN Charter.



Source: The UN News Centre