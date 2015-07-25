  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan athlete O. Rypakova triumphant at stage of Diamond League in London

    09:46, 25 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani track and field athlete Olga Rypakova was triumphant in triple jump at the Diamond League in London, Sports.kz informs.

    The Olympic champion of 2012 from Kazakhstan bested Kimberly Williams from Jamaica and Dana Veldakova.

    The first top three athletes in the triple jump:

    1. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) - 14.33

    2. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) - 14.15

    3. Dana Veldakova (Slovakia) - 13.66.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!