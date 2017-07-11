Kazakhstan athletes come back from Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh national track-and-field team has returned to Almaty after successful participation at the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar, India, the Track-and-field Athletics Federation reports.

Following the results of the continental championships, the team won eight medals: 4 "gold", 2 "silver" and 2 "bronze".





Victoriya Zyabkina won 2 gold medals, becaming the champion at the distances of 100 and 200 meters. It was Maria Ovchinnikova who added another gold to the country's collection, competing in a triple jump. In addition, female relay team consisting of Svetlana Golendova, Rima Kashafutdinova, Victoriya Zyabkina and Olga Safronova distinguished itself as well. Safronova also took "silver" in the 100 meters and "bronze" in the 200 meters. Irina Ektova became the silver medalist in the triple jump. In the meantime, Ivan Ivanov was the only one among the team's men to take a medal, gaining the third place in the shot put.





In the unofficial team event the Kazakhstan team took the third place.





Representatives of the athletics federation of Kazakhstan, fans and representatives of the media met the athletes at the airport.





It is noteworthy that the Asia Championships 2017 was attended by 800 athletes from 43 countries.