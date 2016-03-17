Kazakhstan attaches paramount importance to int&#39;l transport corridors - Potlov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the past 5 years nearly 1.5 trillion tenge has been allotted for the development of Kazakhstani transport sector.

Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development Dmitry Potlov announced the whooping figure during a press conference of the Central Communications Service in Astana on Thursday.

"Over the past 5 years nearly 1.5 trillion tenge has been allotted for the development of Kazakhstani transport sector. This fact allowed Kazakhstan to move 30 spots up from №88 to №58 in the Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum in 2015," Potlov told the press conference.

He reminded that international transport corridors are of paramount importance for all countries and their integration into the global transport network will enable Kazakhstan to transport its own products and transit cargo.

"A lot is being done to revive the Great Silk Road. Presently six international transport corridors function in Kazakhstan," Potlov added.