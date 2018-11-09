Kazakhstan attended Turkic Council sitting on diaspora affairs

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM As part of their working trip to Turkey Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletayev and president of Otandastar Fund Nurtai Abykayev took part in the 3rd meeting of the ministers and heads of institutions in charge of diaspora affairs of the Turkic Council held on November 8.

Addersing those attending Kaletayev underlined the importance of the meeting for all Turkic-speaking countries highlighting that Kazakhstan is open for cooperation with other countries in dealing with preservation of native language, culture and traditions of ethnic Kazakhs, creation of conditions for cultural and humanitarian ties with compatriots living abroad.



Abykayev also expressed gratitude to Turkey for holding the event at such a high level stating that the meeting is to lay groundwork for joint activities.







Following the results of the sitting those gathered signed a decision on amending the General action strategy of the Turkic-speaking diasporas of the Turkic Council and adopted the joint action plan to have the said strategy realized.



Besides, the Otandastar Foundation signed memorandums of understanding and cooperation with Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities and Yunus Emre Fund to implement joint cultural, social and economic projects, share practice and information, hold events of mutual interest.



