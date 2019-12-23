  • kz
    Kazakhstan attends EPAC/EACN conference in Sweden

    19:46, 23 December 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s delegation took part in the 19th European Partners against Corruption (EPAC/EACN) annual conference which took place on 10-12 December 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden, the Anti-Corruption Service said.

    The organization brings together more than 50 anti-corruption authorities from Council of Europe member states.

    Kazakhstan took part in the conference as a non-member.

    The issue on awarding Kazakhstan the EPAC/EACN observer status is being discussed.

    Following the accession to The Group of States against Corruption Kazakhstan is expected to heighten a chance for membership in the organization and to let the country collaborate closely with the European experts.

