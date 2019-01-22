Kazakhstan attends Green Week 2019 exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is taking part in the 84th International Green Week, the world's largest exhibition of the food, agriculture and gardening industries in Berlin, Germany, the Kazakh Foreign Trade Chamber's Facebook account reads.

For the first time in ten past years Kazakhstan is attending as the united national pavillion representing export-oriented Kazakhstan's processed goods producers.



Kazakhstan's products stir great interest among visitors and business circles of the European countries that are interested in organic food.

The national pavillion is organized by the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Germany and Kazakh Foreign Trade Chamber under the export promotion state program.



The exhibition is open to public until January 27 this year.