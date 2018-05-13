Kazakhstan attends Silk Road Culture Night in Urumqi

BEIJING-URUMQI. KAZINFORM 16 Kazakhstan's PhD students and graduate students of the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) took part in the Silk Road Culture Night held there, our correspondent reports.

Our students made a presentation of the country's geography, history, tourist potential and culture, national costumes and cuisine: beshbarmak, baursak, kymyz, shubat, etc.



As stated there, in 2016 the institute allocated a record high number of grants for Kazakhstan students to study there.



About 100 reps of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, Germany, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Ruanda, Ethiopia and Nigeria participated in the event. Students arrived from the Great Silk Road countries showcased their cultures.



It was decided to hold such an event annually.

