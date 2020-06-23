Kazakhstan awards distinguished citizens battling coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ceremony of awarding Khalyk algysy medals has taken place today during the online forum Biz Birgemiz at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony was centered on rewarding citizens contributing to education, healthcare, social protection areas as well as those who had distinguished themselves in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. 343 citizens, including 60 doctors, 39 police officers, 30 military personnel, 42 volunteers, and 34 patrons as well as 38 culture, education and media representatives have received the Khalyk algysy medal.

The awardees have included Timur Lesbekov, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center, Gadzhi Dadzhiyev, president of the National Federation Nomad MMA, and Vera Kim, Chairwoman of the National Volunteering Network, and many others.

As earlier reported, the Khalyk algysy medal was established to reward distinguished citizens grappling with the coronavirus pandemic across the country.