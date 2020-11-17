Kazakhstan awards jubilee medals to Egypt Supreme Constitutional Court heads

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 15, 2020, the capital of Egypt hosted a solemn ceremony of awarding the jubilee medals «25 years of Kazakhstan constitution», awarded by the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the Supreme Constitutional Court of the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E.Said Marey and his Deputy Mr.Abdel Omar Sherif, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Senate of the Egyptian Parliament H.E.Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, Minister of Justice H.E. Chancellor Omar Marwan, Minister of State for Information H.E.Osama Heikal, Chief Justice of Council of State H.E.Chancellor Mohamed Hossam El Din, other prominent political figures, foreign ambassadors accredited in Egypt, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia, and the media.

Jubilee medals were awarded by H.E.Kairat Lama Sharif the extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan, who addressed the audience with a welcoming speech, stressing that «the Basic Law was a turning step in the newest history of Kazakhstan, the embodiment of the unity of the strategic vision of the First President of independent Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the will of the people, a course which continues today the Head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev». He expressed gratitude to the Egyptian side for promoting and developing the ideas and principles of constitutionalism, establishing a multi-multidimentional and constructive interaction between the judicial authorities of the two countries.

In response, the Chairman of the Supreme constitutional Court of Egypt H.E.Said Marey and his Deputy Mr.Abdel Omar Sherif expressed their gratitude and deep appreciation for such a special sign of attention, emphasizing that «they consider this event as recognition and appreciation of the Egyptian efforts to develop and further deepen relations with Kazakhstan». The head of the constitutional court noted that the event is held on the eve of a significant holiday – the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasizing the special role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening the legal foundations of the state. He emphasized that Kazakhstanis highly appreciate their Leader for the opportunity to live in a stable and successful country, the 30th anniversary of Independence of which will be celebrated next year. H.E.Said Marey expressed his intention to continue constructive interaction in the spirit of business cooperation between the judicial authorities of Kazakhstan and Egypt.

Ambassador H.E.Kairat Lama Sharif also congratulated one of the distinguished guests of the event, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E.Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq on the occasion of his election and appointment of this position, reading out a congratulatory message from Chairman of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E.Maulen Ashimbayev.

The Chairman of the Senate of the Egyptian Parliament said that the upcoming January 10 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan «will be another convincing proof of confident progress on the path of democratic transformations, increasing the level of national welfare». He said that «Egypt sincerely values friendship with Kazakhstan. We are proud of our common achievements in politics, Economics, science, and culture. We appreciate the high level of cooperation achieved in the international arena».

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, in turn, informed about the creation of an inter-parliamentary friendship group between the upper houses of the two countries, which included 11 deputies from the Kazakh side, headed by Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan H.E.Nurlan Abdirov.