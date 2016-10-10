Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia sign memo on Trans-Caspian transport route

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Railway Administration of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a memorandum of Trans-Caspian international transport route association and adopted its charter, Kazakh Prime Minister's web site reported on Oct. 10, trend.az reports.

The association's office will be located in Astana.



The memorandum was signed at the meeting of the Coordinating Committee for the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, attended by the heads of railway administrations of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia.



The association's activities will focus on attracting transit and foreign trade cargo and development of Trans-Caspian international transport route's integrated logistics products.



It is planned that the association will work out an effective tariff policy, optimization of costs and value of integrated services, the creation of a single technology transportation process, contributing to the reduction of administrative barriers related to border and customs procedures and processing of cargo and containers in the ports.



The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

The agreement to create the Trans-Caspian International Transportation Consortium was signed in April in Baku by the railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan.



Azerbaijani companies ADY Express and ACSC Logistics, Kazakhstan's KTZ Express and Georgia's Trans Caucasus Terminals LLC are the consortium members.



New competitive tariffs were introduced for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route since June 1, 2016.



