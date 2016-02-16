Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan eye transit potential in Baku (PHOTOS)

BAKU. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade during his visit to Baku on Tuesday.

During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of freight transit from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan and back as well as transit potential of the two countries.

Mr. Sagintayev also paid a visit to the Baku International Sea Port where he met with its director general Taleh Ziyadov.

He led a high-profile delegation from Kazakhstan, including Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev, akim (governor) of Mangystau region Alik Aidarbayev, First Deputy Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek and many others.

Mr. Ziyadov familiarized the Kazakh delegation with the work of the sea port. The sides also touched upon the issues of freight traffic between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.



