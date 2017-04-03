Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan have huge potential for increasing trade turnover

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have great potential for increasing mutual commodity turnover, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said at a briefing for mass media in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“I would like to thank Azerbaijan for the invitation to pay this official visit to your country. We feel warmth and hospitality from the side of Azerbaijani people. At the meetings held yesterday and today in narrow and enlarged formats, we discussed a whole range of issues. I can add only, that trade remains the main position of our mutual relations,” said the Head of State.

In his words, today’s meeting revealed the importance of increasing commodity turnover since the current volume of $140mln does not meet the interests of the two countries.

The Kazakh President added also that transport-logistics cooperation via the Caspian Sea takes centre stage nowadays.

“Kazakhstan built a 2,000km railroad from the Chinese board to the Caspian Sea and Western Europe-Western China highway. The projects turned out to be quite beneficial. Now we are discussing the possibility of delivering good from China to Europe through the Caucasus and the Caspian Sea,” the Kazakh Leader added.

In his words, both countries need to sharply increase their commodity turnover to $1bln.

He stressed that thanks to its industrial policy, Kazakhstan has launched the construction of electric locomotives and diesel-electric locomotives, railroad lines and railroad switches etc.

“Azerbaijan needs all of these. And we are ready to supply them to your country, as well as copper, steel and other metal products. Horticultural products brought from Azerbaijan to Aktau have already been spread across Kazakhstan and this volume has increased 12fold in a year,” said Nazarbayev.

“We are keen on ensuring non-stop provision of oil and oil products to the global markets including via the territory of Azerbaijan. When launching large projects in our country, we pay much attention to localization of the production of equipment and other products. In this regard, we have discussed the opportunities of establishing joint enterprises in the spheres where both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have some developments and experience,” Nazarbayev concluded.