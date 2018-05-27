Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan hold political consultations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were held in Astana this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakh side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Galymzhan Koishybayev, whereas Azerbaijani delegation - by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Halaf Halafov.



The consultations focused on the problems of implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan on April 2-3, 2017.



The sides exchanged view on the most pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani diplomats also touched upon some aspects of international agenda.



It was agreed to hold such bilateral political consultations on a regular basis.