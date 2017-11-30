Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan may establish passenger road transportation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sitting of the Azerbaijani-Kazakhstani Mixed Commission on International Road Transportation was held in Baku on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the delegations exchanged data on road transportation volumes and the use of special permits and discussed a number of other related issues.

The sides remarked the well-established freight transportation between the two countries and reached agreements on the number of transportation permits for 2018.

During the meeting, the possibility of establishing passenger road transportation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan was also noted, which is currently not existent.