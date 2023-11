ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation today with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

As the press service of Akorda informs, Ilham Aliyev congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the forthcoming New Year 2016.

The heads of state discussed the current issues of the bilateral cooperation. The conversation was initiated by Azerbaijani side.