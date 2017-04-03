Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to boost commodity turnover in nearest outlook

BAKU. KAZINFORM Heads of State of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have had today negotiations in Baku in an expanded format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"First of all, I would like to thank Azerbaijan for the invitation to pay this long-awaited visit to your country. We feel warmth and hospitality from the side of our Azerbaijani brothers. We have elaborated five inter-state documents and inter-departmental agreements which will underlie the beginning of the financial cooperation between our countries. We have indeed discussed all the issues, including the declaration which is ready for signing too. We have found out that we can sharply increase our commodity turnover by several times in the nearest two-three years," N.Nazarbayev said.



The Kazakh President pointed out also the importance of strengthening the relations in the sphere of culture.



"We should give more attention to the cultural and humanitarian ties, to admit young people to the respective education insitutions of our countries, to restore cultural relations, meetings of intelligentsia, to hold days of culture ... We have all conditions for that - 130 ethnic Azerbaijanis are living in Kazakhstan. I know that namely they open joint ventures, do business and contribute to improving our relations," said the President of Kazakhstan.







In turn, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kazakhstan on its election to the UN Security Council's non-permanent membership. "This serves as a recognition of Kazakhstan's role in global affairs, your personal authority and those initiatives you put forward to ensure peace both in our region and in the entire planet," said Aliyev.



"We are pleased with how our relations are developing. Today we have exchanged views on many issues and this conversation proved that both countries have common positions on all the issues raised. We enjoy active political interaction, we have good prospects in economic and transport spheres. We discussed these issues in details and we will continue the talks further with delegations," he added.







"I am confident that the decisions we are going to adopt today will help us significantly increase commodity turnover and create a new situation in the field of regional collaboration. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan do a lot to strengthen regional cooperation through certain transport and energy projects. I am also pleased that mutual investments between our companies give positive results. I believe that your visit and the decisions which will be adopted will also boost private sector for enhancing inflow of investments," Ilham Aliyev noted.