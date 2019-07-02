  • kz
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan vow to preserve historical and cultural heritage

    19:13, 02 July 2019
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of culture, science, education, and healthcare.

    Abdykalikova and Mammadov also agreed to provide all-round support to preserve and promote historical and cultural heritage of the two countries.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Culture
