Kazakhstan back into top 10 of 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is back in the Top 10 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

After clinching its 13th medal at the Asian Games, Team Kazakhstan elbowed aside the Uzbek squad and rose to the 10th spot in the overall medal tally.



To date, Kazakhstan has one gold, three silver and four bronze medals. China clinched 60 medals, while Japan earned 47. The Republic of Korea rounds out the top 3 of the medal standings with 34 medals.