Kazakhstan backs extension of UNSC resolution on humanitarian aid in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan supported the extension of the United Nations Security Council resolution on humanitarian assistance in Syria, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazakh MFA press service.

"By majority vote, the UN Security Council for one year extended UNSC Resolution 2165 on cross-border humanitarian assistance in Syria. Kazakhstan supported this decision in view of the resolution importance of providing humanitarian assistance to over 3.5 million people living in northern and eastern Syria," the ministry says.

Kazakhstan remains committed to all international efforts aimed at improving the humanitarian situation in Syria, according to the statement of the Kazakh delegation. The delegates emphasized the importance of maintaining all the modalities for delivering humanitarian aid to Syria, including the cross-border mechanism covered by Resolution 2165. In addition, the Kazakh delegation called on the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to make every endeavor to improve the monitoring and transparency of humanitarian operations conducted under the auspices of the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations in Syria.

Besides, they underlined the impossibility to resolve the Syrian crisis through humanitarian efforts only. Therefore, Kazakhstan expressed hope that Security Council members will support the Geneva platform and the Astana process that have become the major components of the architecture of the world being built by the international community amid challenging conditions.

The Kazakh delegation also called on the parties concerned to adhere to Syria's ceasefire which is so necessary for advancing peace in Syria.