Kazakhstan backs global document on development of our planet - President

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan supports the global document on development of our planet. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it while addressing the participants of the United Nations summit for the adoption of the post-2015 development agenda within the framework of the UN General Assembly's 70th Jubilee Session, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyembay reports from New York.

"The adoption of the sustainable development goals indicates a turning point for the peoples and nations of the world. The final document of our summit is to become a real guide of development and prosperity on the Earth. Major responsibility for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals is imposed on the national governments. The goals and landmarks of the UN's new document fully correspond to Kazakhstan's priorities and objectives. Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy aimed at accession to the world's 30 most developed countries is our response to the contemporary threats," N.Nazarbayev said. The President told also about the Nation's Plan "Five Institutional Reforms" aimed at modernization of the public administration mechanism, improvement of the activity of the civil and legal institutions and further industrialization of economy.